Jacob Zuma being sued over attack on ‘lying’ prosecutor
Former president Jacob Zuma is being sued by the lead prosecutor in the corruption case against him – for claiming, among other things, that advocate Billy Downer was a liar too driven by his hatred of him to be objective about his case.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.