Music Kitchen hosts Bryan Adams tribute

After bringing fans three show-stopping tribute shows in 2018 – Led Zeppelin, ACDC vs Deep Purple and Guns N' Roses, performed to sold-out audiences across SA – creator Jason Oosthuizen is back with a brand new show in 2019: The Bryan Adams Tribute Show.

The show will be coming to the Music Kitchen in Mangold Street, Newton Park on Friday March 1 at 8pm. Oosthuizen has had great success at this venue in the past with both the Guns N' Roses and Led Zeppelin tribute shows having been staged there. The Music Kitchen will now also see the first performance in SA of the new Bryan Adams show. The killer line-up for the show will include Clint Falconer and Dean Barrett from Dan Patlansky’s band, Werner Bosman from Jesse Clegg and who also stars in the Led Zeppelin and the ACDC vs Deep Purple tribute shows, Oosthuizen from Van Coke Kartel, Lost&Found and now Oooth, and Henry Grundling as frontman.

The show is billed as the ultimate night of rock 'n roll featuring some of the greatest hits from this rockstar's career over the last few decades.

It is suitable for all ages. Tickets at R150 each are at Quicket. More information from Rachelle Crous, rachelle@rcpublicity.com or 082-084-6724.