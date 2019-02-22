'Alison' film bags two awards for SA director

The film version of the story of Port Elizabeth rape survival heroine Alison Botha has won two awards in Switzerland at the world's first ever Blockchain Film Festival and Filmmart.

South African filmmaker Uga Carlini has just returned from the festival, , The International Innovation Film Festival (IIFF), where she bagged two of the biggest awards in Best Director and Best Screenplay for her multi award-winning hybrid feature, Alison.

The story of Alison Botha, well known as one of the SA's biggest and most inspiring survival heroines, with a Penguin Random Best seller book, I have Life, to match, was one of South Africa’s most hotly-anticipated hybrid films in 2016.

“I am very honoured to be awarded here, where block chain meets the creative. Every time there is an award and the blood, sweat, tears, responsibility, passion, good and bad times gets recognised it’s the elixir that keeps one going,” Carline said after winning the two awards.

Deploying a bold mixture of fairy tale idiom and unflinching frankness to tell its story of survival, resilience and triumph, Alison was dubbed “a story of monsters, miracles and hope”.

The film has also made history by becoming a much loved gem on Amazon Prime in 2018.

Carlini has become one of South Africa's most versatile and celebrated directors and her film experience, in front of and behind the camera, has stretched across South Africa, the United Kingdom, U.S., Australia, and Fiji.

Carlini’s founded the 100% female-owned, production company, Towerkop Creations.

And its award winning slate specializes in female driven heroine stories since 2010. Based in Cape Town, South Africa, it has successfully expanded to LosAngeles in 2018.

2019 is set to be another notable year as she gears to partner with more creatives.

Next up is the music video 17 Shots for Sony Music Africa, her hybrid, From Meton with Love and her debut fiction feature Angeliena.