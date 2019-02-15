Bokani Dyer Trio at Jazz Afro Sunday

The highly-rated Bokani Dyer Trio will perform at the Jazz Afro Sundays session at the Opera House Barn on Sunday February 17.

It is made up of Bokani Dyer, pianist, composer and producer, Romy Brauteseth on bass and Sphelelo Mazibuko on drums.

Dyer has won multiple awards, including the Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year award for jazz in 2011 and first prize in the Samro Overseas Scholarship competition in 2013.

Career highlights include playing at the opening of the London Jazz Festival in 2014, Jazzahead showcase in Bremen, Germany 2016, headlining the Cape Town International Jazz Festival in 2016, performing at the Safaricom International Jazz Festival in Nairobi, Kenya in 2017 and the Festival Metis in Paris, France in 2018.

Dyer was born in Gaborone, Botswana, and is the son of musician Steve Dyer.

Following an artist residency in Switzerland, Bokani went on to form the Bokani Dyer Swiss Quintet, performing in Europe and SA.

Port Elizabeth-born Brauteseth moved to Cape Town after her studies and found her musical match in the upright bass. She has become one of SA’s most sought after young bass players.

Mazibuko has performed and recorded as a drummer with many accomplished SA artists. Born in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, he completed his BA in Music and Media Studies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 2013.

The show starts at 5pm and admission is R70 (R50 for pensioners). Book with Cingiwe Skosana (cingiwe.skosana@gmail.com)