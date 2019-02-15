New timeframes for waterfront project
It will be at least five years before Transnet starts moving the “unsavoury” manganese dump from the Port Elizabeth harbour to the Port of Ngqura to make way for the ambitious waterfront development. The relocation of the tank farm is, however, scheduled to start in the 2020/2021 financial year. Transnet port engineer Theo Sethosa revealed on Tuesday that the delays in getting the long-mooted waterfront development off the ground were a result of the change in Transnet’s executive management in...
