RELATIONSHIPS

Retrouvaille course for married couples in PE

Weekend programme aimed at reviving relationships

There will be a Retrouvaille programme in Port Elizabeth from Friday to Sunday, February 15 to 17, at St Luke's Retreat Centre in Park Lane. Retrouvaille is a French word which means "rediscovery" and the course is aimed at teaching married couples effective communication. It is for married couples facing difficult challenges or struggling in their marriage as well as those who are considering separation, or even already separated or divorced.

