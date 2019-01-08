Johnny Cash tribute back at Old Grey

Centrestage brings talented crew together for 'Walk The Line'

Johnny Cash comes back to life when Centrestage presents its tribute to the popular country icon in the show Walk the Line at Old Grey on Friday and Saturday, January 11 and 12. Although primarily remembered as a country music icon, the genre-spanning songs and sound of the “Man in Black” embraced rock and roll, rockabilly, blues, folk and gospel.

