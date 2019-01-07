Masutha unafraid of Chippa's axe

Interim coach Joel Masutha remains as cool as ice even though the pressure is building with Chippa United sinking deeper and deeper into the relegation zone.

The Port Elizabeth-based professional soccer team take on Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in an Absa Premiership fixture at Orlando Stadium, on Tuesday (7.30pm).

With trigger-happy boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi looking on, many say the outcome of the match could decide Masutha’s fate at the club as the coach is still without a win after four games at the helm.

However, the former Black Leopards mentor thinks otherwise.

“I don’t take it that way,” Masutha said.

“I have worked in very tough and difficult conditions and here, for now, I feel like I am enjoying myself. The results might not be coming, but the changes that I made to the team are there for everyone to see.

“So, I believe in myself and I don’t think of being fired. Things that are beyond your control . . . you don’t have to worry about them. It's like death, you cant wake up everyday fearing death.