Hogsback concert of songs and poems
Gwyneth Lloyd and Des Bonfiglio will sing popular folk songs at 5pm on Sunday January 6 at Back o' the Moon, 2 Orchard Lane in Hogsback. The concert title is Summer Songs and Poems. Pianist Norma van Niekerk will accompany the singers and the performance will be interspersed with poems by six South African poets, read by Silke Heiss.
