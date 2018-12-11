Events

Ian von Memerty and Gino Fabbri in 'Common and Class' at The Boardwalk

Entertainer, funnyman tickle funnybone

By Herald Reporter - 11 December 2018

Catch two hilarious and versatile performers Ian von Memerty and Gino Fabbri in 'Common and Class', laugh-a-minute clash of cultures at the Boardwalk on Sunday December 23.

