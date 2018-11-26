Woke offers seminar for NMB entrepreneurs
A Nelson Mandela Bay initiative called Woke is hosting a free entrepreneurship seminar on Wednesday November 28 at The Roof Garden Bar from 4 to 10.30pm. It is aimed at youth in this metro who consider themselves entrepreneurs or aspiring entrepreneurs and will feature well-known speakers and businessmen within the city such as Mkhuseli Jack and Asa Mazomba.
