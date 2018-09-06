Abba mania is in the air once more as Centrestage re-invents its tribute to the super swinging Swedes from Stockholm in Abba: Here We Go Again, running at the PE Opera House from September 12 to 15 and at the East London Guild Theatre from October 11 to 13.

Fronted by original front vocalists Tara-Jane Stern and Caron Strydom and introducing Heidi Jansen, Kerry-Lee Jeffrey and keyboard maestro James Smith to the Centrestage fold, the perennial favourite feel-good revival is hot on the platform heels of the movie sequel to the smash hit Mama Mia.

The cast of 10 includes Centrestage stalwarts Andre Strydom on bass and Wayne Kallis on acoustic, both also members of the very first 2006 lineup, along with Fenlin Pietie on keys, Sandy Robbie on lead guitar and Kevin Mattheus on drums.

The evergreen Abba songbook includes beloved hits such as Waterloo, Super Trooper, Chiquitita, Fernando, SOS, Voulez Vouz, Gimme Gimme, Knowing Me Knowing You, Money Money and Dancing Queen.

Brand new additions made popular again by the movies comprise of As Good As New, If it Wasn’t for the Nights, Our Last Summer and Hole in Your Soul, while Does Your Mother Know, Take A Chance on Me and Rock Me make for popular lighter moments.

These contrasted with the big Abba ballads such as The Winner Takes It All, Thank You for the Music, I Have A Dream and Andante Andante.

Evening performances start at 7.30pm and there is a special 2pm matinee show in Port Elizabeth on Saturday September 15 and at the Guild Theatre on Saturday October 13.

Tickets cost R160 each and are available through Computicket.

Selected discounted R95 tickets for under 18’s are available for the PE run through Wendy on 082-661-6921.