BREAKING | National Treasury wants answers on alleged Bay interference
National Treasury has weighed in on the allegations of interference by Nelson Mandela Bay's political leadership in the Municipal administration.
In a letter, Treasury has asked city manager Johann Mettler to give details on the reports that some councillors have tried to interfere in the tenders and jobs in the city.
On Tuesday, The Herald reported that senior managers were instructed by their political heads to place a moratorium on the filling of vacancies and tenders.
In a letter, Treasury's chief director of local government budget analysis Jan Hattingh has demanded to know about the circumstances surrounding the interference reports.
He also reminds Mettler, in the letter, that any interference in the supply chain management of the municipality was a criminal offense which could lead to jail time of up to five years.
Mettler has until Monday to provide a report around the entire matter and he has to explain what he plans to do about it.
Read the letter in full: