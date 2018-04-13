Visit Ironman craft village

A new Nelson Mandela Craft Village will add to the action and spirit of the 2018 Standard Bank Ironman Africa championship this weekend.

The craft village will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 7pm on the lawns in front of the Boardwalk Hotel.

The Nelson Mandela Craft Village is a chance for spectators at the Ironman to visit and buy handcrafted products celebrating the talents of crafters in the Eastern Cape. There will be a diverse range of products from leather work, shoes, fashion, beadwork, traditional attire, ceramics, textiles and more on sale.

Entertainment will be provided throughout the day by local musicians and dancers, including marimba players, gum boot and traditional Xhosa dancers.

Visitors can also vote their favourite design for a trophy for 2018 Ironman 70.3 World Championship to be held in September in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Local artists were challenged to come up with design ideas for the trophy for September’s event, 10 finalists have been shortlisted and the public are invited to come and vote at the village for their favourite design.

On Friday and Saturday from 5.30 to 7pm, Two Tone musicians will be joined by young talents from the Nelson Mandela Bay University to entertain visitors to the craft village.

Coffee is available for those who want to take a break from the action.

There will be free parking at the main entrance of Boardwalk Hotel, but certain roads will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Further information on the weekend's activities from the Ironman website.