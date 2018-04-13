Enter Bay Fashion Sunday

Nelson Mandela Bay Fashion Week’s monthly Sunday pop-up shows restart at the end of this month in a new venue at Chicky’s Yard in Baakens Valley.

The first Bay Fashion Sunday of the year will be held at the semiopen air venue on Sunday April 29, from 2.45pm and the theme is “Made From Africa”.

Event organiser Llewellyn Williams said would-be designers and models could apply for a slot on the programme only until this weekend, Sunday April 15.

“If you want to be a designer or model, e-mail your professional profile, Z card or portfolio to us,” he said this week.

Designers may apply to: designers @fashionweek.co.za and models to models@fashionweek.co.za

Williams said no late applications would be considered.