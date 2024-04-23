Two lions and a zebra were found dead after being caught in wire snares at a game reserve near the Kruger National Park in Limpopo.
Police have opened a case of illegal poaching of protected wild animals.
The discovery was made at Genoeg camp inside Letaba Ranch.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said an employee heard “a commotion of lions and hyenas not far from the camp” at about midnight on Sunday.
At daylight he went to investigate and discovered the wildlife dead in the snares. He freed a hyena that was trapped by a wire snare but alive.
Anyone with information that can assist with investigations is urged to contact the investigating officer Eric Nkuna on 082-657-7297, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, the nearest police station or use the MySAPS app.
Lions killed by illegal snare traps at Limpopo game lodge
Image: SANET OBERHOLZER
