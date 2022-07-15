“One of the four suspects was found wearing an incomplete police uniform. Upon searching the suspects and vehicle, police found a replica of a firearm, balaclavas, a police jacket, police cap and police bulletproof vest.
“The car, a Toyota Corolla, was fitted with false registration plates and blue lights on the dashboard.”
The suspects, aged between 33 and 37, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, impersonating police officers and possession of suspected stolen property.
‘Bank following robbers’ with police gear arrested by Gauteng police
Image: 123RF/adrianhancu
Four suspects believed to be responsible for “bank following” robberies have been arrested in the Johannesburg CBD after they were found with police gear and a car fitted with blue lights.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said crime intelligence members received information the suspects were en route to rob a Johannesburg victim.
With members of the Johannesburg metro police department, officers spotted and followed the car that matched the description given from Turffontein to the Johannesburg CBD, where they stopped them.
