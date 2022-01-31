WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma appeal to be heard

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to head back to the Pietermaritzburg high court today to challenge another court ruling against him.

He is expected to apply for leave to appeal judge Piet Koen’s dismissal of his special plea to have state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer removed as a prosecutor in his corruption trial.

Koen made the ruling in October last year and set down April 11 as the trial date.

TimesLIVE