4 Bedroom House For Sale in Summerstrand
Property value: R4, 500, 000Floor Size 511 m2
This gorgeous, move-in ready home will stun you with its modern and dazzling interior finishes.
You will find tasteful updates that include an entrance patio, stack-up aluminum doors, a sound room, gym and many more throughout this recently renovated home.
It is a single storey built on a large plot, with plenty of room for family and friends gatherings. There are two spacious living areas that lead directly to the pool, two bedrooms including the main are facing the pool as well.
This luxurious home is suitable for all types of families who will enjoy a very short walk to the Beach and exciting sights. Summerwood Primary, Pearson High, Village shopping center, Boardwalk, NMU are all in close proximity.
There is a beautiful well-maintained garden that enjoys regular irrigation by Borehole in the front and backyard. A stunning stand-alone flat that provides one bedroom on the en-suite, living area and open plan kitchen, maybe let out for an extra income. This home is sure to go fast.
