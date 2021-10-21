4 Bedroom House For Sale in Summerstrand

This gorgeous, move-in ready home will stun you with its modern and dazzling interior finishes.

You will find tasteful updates that include an entrance patio, stack-up aluminum doors, a sound room, gym and many more throughout this recently renovated home.

It is a single storey built on a large plot, with plenty of room for family and friends gatherings. There are two spacious living areas that lead directly to the pool, two bedrooms including the main are facing the pool as well.

This luxurious home is suitable for all types of families who will enjoy a very short walk to the Beach and exciting sights. Summerwood Primary, Pearson High, Village shopping center, Boardwalk, NMU are all in close proximity.