Testing patient knowledge in fight against noncommunicable diseases

Dr Zamanci September knew she wanted to specialise, but couldn’t decide on any particular field, so she solved the problem by choosing to do them all. That was how this year’s Discovery Foundation Award recipient finally settled on doing family medicine.

There is a tidal wave of non-communicable diseases in SA. Worldwide, noncommunicable or chronic diseases kill 41-million people each year, according to the World Health Organisation. The four main types of non-communicable diseases are cardiovascular conditions such as heart attacks and strokes, cancer, chronic respiratory conditions like asthma, and diabetes.

“Many of these conditions are lifestyle-related,” says Dr Zamanci September who, in 2020, received a Discovery Foundation Rural Individual Award to do her MMED research project on noncommunicable diseases. The 31-year-old is in her third year of studies as a family medicine registrar at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Tshwane.

“The only way to combat these conditions is through education and the dissemination of correct information as a preventative mechanism and a practical guide to lifestyle changes,” she says.

For her research project, she will do a knowledge, attitude and practice study of patients taking the cholesterol medicine statins to treat dyslipidaemia at the Phedisong 4 Community Health Centre in Tshwane.

Dyslipidaemia is an important risk factor for heart disease, especially heart attacks, owing to elevated cholesterol or fat in the blood, while statins lowers the level of cholesterol in the blood. Her research will reveal how much patients know about their condition.