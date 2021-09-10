Addressing the medical skills shortage in SA

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi, published a 2021 Critical Skills List detailing more than 100 skilled occupations that SA urgently needs to fill. The list includes a critical shortage of health sector professionals, including general medical practitioners and registered nurse specialists.

An estimated 97,000 more health workers will be needed by 2025, and billions of rand in additional investment will be required to reach an equilibrium where there is a sufficient amount of doctors to treat a growing number of patients.

“Research by the Discovery Foundation in 2019 tells us that in SA there are seven specialists per 100,000 population in the public sector and 69 per 100,000 population in the private sector, with an average national level of 16.5 per 100,000. This is low, relative to other upper-middle-income countries. By comparison, Turkey has more than double the number of specialists, and Cuba has eight times more specialists per 100,000 than SA, according to data by the World Health Organisation's Global Health Workforce Statistics OECD. The UK’s figures are three times higher,” says Maphai.

“Our projections show that while the number of specialists is expected to more than double by 2040, this still falls way short of SA’s needs.”

It is for this reason that the Discovery Foundation funds up to 10% of the subspecialist posts in SA. The foundation has also made strides to reach its target of awarding at least 75% of its annual grants to Black recipients as part of its transformation strategy,” he says.

A decade of partnerships to strengthen medical resources