WATCH | Join our The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz live

The Herald's general knowledge showdown for high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts will be streamed live when it enters its final stretch this Sunday morning, August 22, from 8.45am until 2.30pm.

The round of 16 and quarterfinals for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz will be decided then, while the semifinals and finals will take place on Saturday August 28.

The first round was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Gqeberha earlier this week. The quiz, an important part of the school calendar in previous years, was revived this year, giving more than 100 pupils from almost 30 participating schools a chance to show off their mastery of general knowledge.

“It was a tough first round, but some of the pupils really came through and knew the answers to some difficult questions,” The Herald’s editor, Rochelle de Kock, said.