WATCH | Join our The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz live
Gripping Sunday ahead as pupils vie for a spot in the round of 16 and quarterfinals
The Herald's general knowledge showdown for high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts will be streamed live when it enters its final stretch this Sunday morning, August 22, from 8.45am until 2.30pm.
The round of 16 and quarterfinals for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz will be decided then, while the semifinals and finals will take place on Saturday August 28.
The first round was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Gqeberha earlier this week. The quiz, an important part of the school calendar in previous years, was revived this year, giving more than 100 pupils from almost 30 participating schools a chance to show off their mastery of general knowledge.
“It was a tough first round, but some of the pupils really came through and knew the answers to some difficult questions,” The Herald’s editor, Rochelle de Kock, said.
How to watch LIVE
The live stream will be available on this page and on our Facebook page from 8.45am to 2.30pm on Sunday August 22
“It’s imperative that pupils read the whole paper every day to prepare for the coming rounds and gain a well-rounded perspective of local, national and international news. Sport also forms a large part of the questions as it is an important part of the paper,” she said. “It was so exciting to be in a room with some of our bright, young future leaders of the city and to get that competitive spirit going.
“Congratulations to our pupils who have made it through to the next round.”
With a prize package totalling more than R85,000, teams of four pupils from each school vied to make the cut for the weekend’s round of 16.
Brandwag and Ncedo Senior Secondary were among the schools that survived the first round. Ncedo grade 9 pupil Phelokazi Maxhawulana, 14, said the questions were not as difficult as expected, while her team members, Yonela Smile, 17, Sesethu Thanda, 14, and Ayathandwana Ziqula, 14, said they were determined to put in even more preparation for the next round.
Brandwag ’s team of grade 11s, Suzelle Nel and Heike Groenewald, both 16, and Richard Kunneke and Jana Potgieter, both 17, confessed that they had not read The Herald every day. However, the team has a secret weapon in Kunneke, who excelled in a national online quiz called Blitsbrein.
He said: “I came 11th in the country in that general knowledge quiz last year and this year, in the first round, I came first in the Western and Eastern Cape, with the final round to be held at the end of August.”
Pupils from grades 8-12 have been preparing for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz since June, and stand a chance to win R25,000 to be shared among the top three schools, among other prizes.
The Herald and fellow name sponsor Isuzu have been distributing copies of the newspaper to participating schools to help the teams prepare. Questions are drawn from these papers and cover local, national and international news, business, sport, politics and entertainment.
Quizmaster and entertainer Ian von Memerty said he especially enjoyed seeing team members interact. “Almost every group of four, whether they won or lost, consulted each other and worked together.
“We play so much team sports in this country, but we forget that intellectually we also need to work together.
“The teams’ depth of knowledge in some categories surprised me, but where the learning was lowest was in international affairs — not a lot of them knew the who’s who in the world and what is happening globally,” Von Memerty said.
In keeping with Covid-19 precautions, the first round was split into a morning and an afternoon session as a crowd-control safety measure. Each team was permitted only one teacher, quiz mentor or parent to accompany it.
Teams were matched up through a random draw and Alexander Road High School achieved the highest points tally of the day.
“It was an exhilarating and fairly nerve-racking experience, but the team was overcome with joy to have done so well in the first round,” Alex’s mentoring teacher, Gerdie Smit, said.
The 16 schools in the next round are: St James Senior Secondary School; DF Malherbe High; Sanctor High; Hillside Technical High; Brandwag High; Paterson High; Ncedo Senior Secondary; Cowan High; Nico Malan High; Cillie High; PE Montessori; Riebeek College Girls’ High; Victoria Park High; Alexander Road High; Pearson High and Westville Senior Secondary.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.