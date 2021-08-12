Some 390 schools in Eastern Cape gazetted for realignment and mergers
In a bid to improve the quality of education in the province’s public schools , 390 institutions were recently gazetted for mergers and realignment.
The gazetting of smaller schools follows a series of meetings with parents, unions, school governing bodies and civil society leaders since the schools are no longer viable due to dwindling pupil admissions. ..
