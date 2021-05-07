Get your chocolate fix: join our free Herald Cooking Masterclass

With colder weather fast approaching, the next edition of The Herald Cooking Masterclass is planning to heat up your kitchen with some indulgent chocolate fixes in the upcoming edition, “The Proof is in the Pudding”.

The second culinary event for 2021 of the popular online series will be hosted on Thursday May 27 at 3pm.

Since 2019, the fun, interactive series has provided participants with tips from Capsicum Culinary Studio Gqeberha’s professional chefs, while they guide cooks, working in the comfort of their own homes, through inspiring new recipes. Participants are encouraged to cook along while the chefs demonstrate the selected recipes from start to finish – all in under 60 minutes.

The culinary series is sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio and is hosted online free of charge.

Chocolate to keep the winter chill at bay

Capsicum Culinary Studio chef Nadia Pillay says the upcoming masterclass’s chocolate-inspired recipes will be the perfect indulgence for those cold winter days.

“I will be showing the participants how to make a gourmet hot chocolate at home. This is the type of activity the entire family can get involved in, and we will be making a hot chocolate with all the trimmings – from sprinkles to candyfloss. It will be similar to those over-the-top hot chocolates and milkshakes you buy in restaurants,” said Pillay.

Co-presenting the masterclass will be another sweet-tooth expert, chef Donovan Miller, who is also from Capsicum Culinary Studio.

He will be creating a bread-and-butter pudding, with a decided twist. This gourmet dessert is made with croissants, white chocolate and an exquisite brûlée topping – a two-in-one dish you will be glad you learnt to make.

A wine pairing

Of course, no winter dish is complete without red wine, which is paired by Mount Vernon Wine Estate area manager Chantal Schoonbee.

“I would highly recommend the Three Peaks merlot and the pinotage red to go with this delicious dish. This is the perfect pairing for the cold winter months coming up.

“Keep a lookout for our promotion running in all Preston’s Liquor Stores to stand a chance to win a dinner for you and your friends to the value of R2,000. Simply buy a bottle of any Three Peaks wine, fill in your details on your till slip, and put it into the entry box provided in every store,” said Schoonbee.

Checkers is also excited to be partnering again with The Herald in support of the Cooking Masterclass series. Known for convenience, quality and freshness, Checkers has successfully positioned itself as offering value, as well as appealing to the mid-to-upper consumer market.

Through constant innovation, Checkers has introduced customers to their extensive and ever-growing range of exclusive, cheaper private label products. including Simple Truth and Oh My Goodness. These products are designed to complement their consumers’ lifestyles - making better choices easier by ensuring popular products and ranges are accessible and affordable.

A chance to win

Twenty lucky participants stand a chance to win a bottle of Three Peaks wine and a branded event apron in the lucky draw. The Herald and Weekend Post are also giving away a 12-month complimentary digital subscription to 20 lucky participants.

The details

Participants are encouraged to register early to allow enough time to buy all the required ingredients for the masterclass.