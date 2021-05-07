Poor now have no champion — Lindile Petuna

Controversial former Bay housing boss plans to challenge two damning judgments

PREMIUM

Disgraced former Nelson Mandela Bay human settlements boss Lindile Petuna has stopped just short of calling himself a modern day Robin Hood, saying poor people no longer have anyone to fight for them in the city.



Petuna released a statement to Weekend Post this week, saying he would appeal against two high court judgments that ordered him to pay back R11.3m and R550,000 respectively for misleading the council on two occasions...

