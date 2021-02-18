Feel the love with the Turkish ‘dizi’ on DStv channel 123

Black Money Love

Two worlds collide when soul mates Ömer and Elif (Tuba Büyüküstün) are brought together through a tragic event that unravels a story full of mystery and romance. The body of police officer Ömer’s (Engin Akyürek) fiancée is discovered in a car next to a rich elderly businessman.

After the shock of Sibel’s sudden death and the accusations of his love cheating on him, Ömer realises there is more behind her suspicious murder. This International Emmy Award nominee series captivated the hearts of millions of viewers and travelled to 140 countries across the globe.

Wings of Love

Leyla is a single mother who marries wealthy businessman Haşmet to give her son a better life. On her wedding day, Leyla discovers that Haşmet has a dark side and escapes with the help of one of his employees, Alper. The two fall in love despite the threat of Haşmet’s men closing in.

Will the love between Alper and Leyla prevail against Haşmet’s schemes to get Leyla back? Can their love continue to flourish in the middle of this dangerous battle?

Kurt Seyit & Shura

Kurt Seyit & Shura is about the adventures of two people in love who broke away from their magnificent lives in Russia and were dragged to Istanbul. With a periodic drama plot that plays out across Russia, Ukraine and Turkey, this true international drama captivates audiences in any country in the world.

Where to watch Dizi?

