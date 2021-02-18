I did not have a firearm but threw stones, says murder accused

The testimony of a man accused of murdering a bystander during a heated argument with an alleged rival gang member was torn apart by the state on Thursday in the Port Elizabeth High Court.



Granwill Bailey, 24, claimed he did not have a firearm on him on January 5 2020 when Mirlene Wilson, 26, was killed but he did have an altercation with another man...

