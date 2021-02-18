I did not have a firearm but threw stones, says murder accused
The testimony of a man accused of murdering a bystander during a heated argument with an alleged rival gang member was torn apart by the state on Thursday in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Granwill Bailey, 24, claimed he did not have a firearm on him on January 5 2020 when Mirlene Wilson, 26, was killed but he did have an altercation with another man...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.