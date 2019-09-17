The Zumas are getting their own reality show
Move over Kim K and Queen B, Jay Z is set to get his own reality show soon.
Former president Jacob Zuma and his family will soon make their debut on TV screens, giving Mzansi a unique look at their lives.
Award-winning producer Legend Manqele hinted at the project recently, posting a series of snaps from a shoot at Nkandla, alongside the caption: Meet the Zumas.
Leaving president Jacob Zuma’s house after shooting the most amazing thing ? #BARLEADER pic.twitter.com/23ZC2twFdy— Legend Manqele (@LegendManqele) September 13, 2019
It’s an amazing life we live. Just left the presidential homestead in Nkandla. pic.twitter.com/e1otFvf1Lg— Legend Manqele (@LegendManqele) September 13, 2019
Legend is known for producing the popular reality television shows including Living the Dream with Somizi and Being Bonang.
Legend confirmed the project to Sunday Tribune, explaining that he is shooting “a season of something” with the Zumas.
One of the teasers featured Zuma's partner Nonkanyiso Conco's, legend said the show would also feature her journey.
“The company is looking at walking a journey with her and it is going to be for public consumption through traditional media.”
Although a release date for the show was not announced, social media is already excited at the idea of watching Zuma spill tea with Mzansi.
THE ZUMA's reality show. I cant wait pic.twitter.com/6FOpeqjpiY— da rockwilder (@smiloice) September 16, 2019
Jacob Zuma shooting a reality show? Banna! pic.twitter.com/tG1ea3ryRv— Kgaugelo S. Wa Lecowza (@kgaugelo_SM) September 16, 2019
So former President Zuma getting a reality TV show, pure banter??? pic.twitter.com/rS0bwzJfZr— Fundokuhle (@MfundoKubheka) September 15, 2019
The Zuma's a reality show I think it's safe to say my family is interesting I think we deserve a reality show ?#morningflava— jabulani mbayela (@MacdMbayela) September 16, 2019
South Africans, get ready. Former president Jacob Zuma and his family will soon be on your TV screens when they make their debut in a reality TV show.Producer Legend Manqele confirmed that he was shooting “a season of something” with the Nkandla former first family. pic.twitter.com/dbZIbcqY9P— René (@runawayrene) September 15, 2019
I can't wait for Keeping up with the Zuma's reality show— Sothondose ka Siwela (@BhunganeMousse) September 15, 2019
UBaba madoda phakama Nxamalala ???