Uitenhage man on trial for two-year reign of terror
Twenty-three-year-old faces 15 charges including seven counts of rape linked to crime spree in KwaNobuhle
A 23-year-old man who allegedly preyed on women and girls in a two-year reign of terror in KwaNobuhle will stand trial in October.
The man, who is not being named as he has yet to plead, faces 15 charges including seven counts of rape, two of kidnapping, four of attempted robbery, robbery with aggravating circumstances and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm...
