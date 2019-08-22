Lifestyle

WATCH | Five times the Ndlovu Youth Choir has given SA all the feels

By Jessica Levitt - 22 August 2019
The Ndlovu Youth Choir have made it to the semi-finals of America's Got Talent.
 The Ndlovu Youth Choir has got the Mzansi force behind them after making it through to the semi-finals of America's Got Talent.

The Limpopo-based group gained international recognition after performing Vicky Sampson's African Dream during their audition, which got them a standing ovation.

"We feel so incredibly grateful to all the amazing people who believe in us, and make our dreams a reality," they said at the time.

Here's five times the choir has given Mzansi, and the world, the feels.

Vicky Sampson's African Dream

Johnny Clegg's Asimbonanga

Shakira's Waka Waka

Disney's Circle of Life

U2's Beautiful Day

