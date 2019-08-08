'Is that where our Add Hope goes?': Mzansi touched by KFC's gift for Mihlali
Vlogger and fashion influencer Mihlali Ndamase had social media hot under the collar on Wednesday when KFC came sliding into her DMs with a gift many felt was unfair.
The drama started when Mihlali tweeted that she had some serious KFC cravings and the restaurant came through with a "check your inbox" trick.
Hi @mihlalii_n. Sivukile. Siyamamela. Nantsi iKFC negravy. Utye, uhluthe. Uhlise umgowo sana. Qha! Check your inbox for a treat from us. ? https://t.co/y0W9kOW0xm— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) August 7, 2019
Innocent enough, neh.
That was until the other children on social media caught wind of it and started complaining about "favourite child" tendencies. They said it was unfair that the "coined" influencer was getting chow while the rest of us were out here with pap in the skaftin.
They pointed to UK-based media company Hopper HQ's recent list of influencers that claimed sis was coining about R25,000 for every Instagram post. They said she was monied enough, without getting free "treats" in the DMs.
As Mihlali's name trended on Twitter, users jokingly asked if the gift came courtesy of the Add Hope donations KFC asked its customers to contribute to.
Others defended the star, saying KFC had simply seen a marketing opportunity and grabbed it.
I'm craving a boyfriend, who do I tag????????? pic.twitter.com/btajUvvcSc— Chubby Queen ??? (@Mbalenhle_P_) August 7, 2019
Me seeing Mihlali and trying not to cry ... pic.twitter.com/jFbpSOt0Xl— Sine (@SineThePink1) August 7, 2019
Me watching KFC and Mihlali do the most with my 'add hope for R2'. pic.twitter.com/NNZKMji5p0— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister1) August 7, 2019
People here are missing the point. Mihlali is brand. KFC did the right thing for jumping into the opportunity. Its not about anything rather than marketing. I would do the same too. To someone who has the following and influence like Mihlali. She is promoting you for Free— ®️Saaz Saida??? (@MaximumRSA) August 7, 2019
So vele the R2's we give at KFC are for Mihlali@KFCSA pic.twitter.com/eXLCNi9ez7— Sinqobile makhathini??♡☆❤ (@Snqobile_Mark) August 7, 2019
Even transport minister Fikile Mbalula joined in the fun, joking that Add Hope actually meant Add Mihlali.
KFC responded by reassuring the minister that the money went to charity and also spread the message to others who took jabs at the chain.
The restaurant also gave several lucky tweeps their own treats in the DMs.
Ha Honourable Minister le wena? ?♀️ We'd be happy to have you join us on a beneficiary visit when you have some time, so you can see first hand where your R2s go. Let us know, here is a link in the meantime https://t.co/XMid1DmSr6— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) August 7, 2019
You're should not ever be forced to donate, sorry it feels like emotional blackmail. Here is a list of our beneficiaries https://t.co/XMid1DmSr6 DM us and let us know if you want to join us in your area to meet the real people that benefit from your R2s— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) August 7, 2019
No lie fam, here is a list of our beneficiaries https://t.co/XMid1DmSr6 DM us your location, we're keen to have you join us the next time we visit in your area so you can see for yourself where the R2s go— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) August 7, 2019
Eish Adam, si ya blesser sometimes mara hayi ngama R2 wenu ? This is where those go https://t.co/XMid1DmSr6 Hit us up if you want to join us for a beneficiary visit in your area so you can see for yourself where the R2s go— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) August 7, 2019
Meanwhile, Mihlali was out here on some "cravings are sorted for a month".
Cravings are sorted for a month mntakabawo ? https://t.co/TfqXsCopgI— Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) August 7, 2019