Ramaphosa beats Mkhwebane in court battle over Gordhan disciplinary action

President Cyril Ramaphosa has won his fight against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The North Gauteng High Court on Thursday ruled that the president complied with the remedial action prescribed in her report on minister Pravin Gordhan.

Judge Lettie Molopa-Sethosa, in delivering her judgment, said it was “mind-boggling” that Mkhwebane opposed Ramaphosa’s further application that there must be a stay in the implementation of the remedial action against Gordhan pending the outcome of Gordhan’s review application of the report.

“It is declared that the president of the Republic of South Africa has complied with the remedial action of the public protector,” she ruled.

Mkhwebane recommended that Ramaphosa take disciplinary action against Gordhan for his role in granting early retirement to former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Ramaphosa wrote to Mkhwebane saying he noted her report and said he wanted to wait for Gordhan’s judicial review of the report before he took action.

Mkhwebane argued that Ramaphosa did not comply with the remedial action and was trying to protect his friend, Gordhan.