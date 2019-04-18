Nelson Mandela Bay youth wage war on plastic

The Port Elizabeth-based Sustainable Seas Trust is making waves across the continent in its drive to get young people fighting plastic pollution.

Like enviro-swimmer Sarah Ferguson, its aim is not only to reduce plastic in the oceans but to eradicate it.

It sounds like an impossible goal but the young team in Donkin Street led by Dr Tony Ribbink think it can be done.

“We are motivating for a youth-driven movement that is fighting against plastic pollution and we want to work with all schools and youth NGOs also, as well as faith-based organisations such as churches.

“Our mandate is Africa, not just for South Africa,” says Alexie Kalenga, 23, who does educational outreaches for the SST as head of its African Youth Waste Network (AYWN) division.

“And the fight starts on land, raising awareness of the issue before it reaches the ocean,” she says.

Alexie and her colleagues know they face challenges.

“There is a disconnect between the people on land and the ocean when they don’t see the litter at the ocean as their problem – they say, ‘oh, I don’t go to the beach, it’s the people who go to the beach who put the litter there’.

“They need to realise, hey, you are close to a river or a stream and the stuff that you put in here runs out there via, for example, the Motherwell storm-water canal.

“They don’t realise that it affects all of us.”

Another key message behind the initiative is for children to take responsibility.

“Get out of the mindset that I don’t mind throwing it down because it is someone else’s job to pick it up. We have to change that way of thinking because the reason there is plastic is because you did it, YOU put it there.”

On the other plus side, however, Kalenga also finds young people get really fired up about saving the planet from plastic pollution once they have the information on how much harm it causes.

“A lot of what is driven in society, like new products such as developing a toy, or energy and passion for a cause, is run by youth so why not use that energy and passion to help us deal with pollution in our seas?” she asks.

“The end-goal is mindset change, youth-driven, where they take ownership of a movement using their voices to help make a difference.

“There is a Nelson Mandela quote about how a generation can make a change and this is the generation.

“Unfortunately we are cleaning up the mess of the people who have constructed it.”