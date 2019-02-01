Newly married? Win up to 60GB of data with Vodacom in the month of love

Terms and conditions

Vodacom (Pty) Ltd (“Vodacom”) is running a Valentine's Month competition (“the Competition”) on Facebook. Readers must upload their favourite wedding photo to their own Facebook account and tag the pictures with the required hashtags for the judges to find. The wedding must have taken place on or after June 1 2018.

All participants during the term of the Competition agree to be bound by the following Terms and Conditions:

1. The Competition runs from February 1 to 28 2019.

2. The members of the winning couple will each receive 60GB of data for one year (5GB per month for 12 months). The members of the couple in second place will each receive 36GB of data for one year (3GB per month for 12 months). The members of the couple in third place will each receive 12GB of data for one year (1GB per month for 12 months).

3. All entrants must be using Vodacom in order to receive the free data.

4. Free data will be loaded on the first day of every month for the duration of the prize.

5. Only entries received during the Competition period as stipulated in clause 1 above will qualify as potential winners.

6. The winners will be selected by a panel of judges from the Herald and Vodacom.

7. The Competition is only open to natural persons 18 years or older.

8. Participants must be in possession of a valid SA identity document or valid permanent residence permit valid for a period exceeding 12 months for the Republic of South Africa and valid at the end date of the Competition.

9. The Competition is also subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, Vodacom’s existing Terms and Conditions applicable to its website and mobile site, respectively.

10. The selected winners must be able to identify themselves (in a manner determined by Vodacom) as the qualifying entrants to the Competition and comply with the required validation procedures to claim the prizes.

11. There is no charge for participating in the Competition.

12. Notwithstanding the fact the prizes vest on the winners immediately upon the determination of the results, any prize that remains unclaimed after the Competition prize draw, or where no reasonable effort is made on the part of the winners to claim the prize despite having been advised of the results of the Competition, will be forfeited.

13. Vodacom will make a reasonable effort to contact each winner on Facebook via a direct Facebook Messenger and by a comment placed on the winning picture in order to obtain the winner's full contact details.

14. Should a winner not respond to his or her Facebook messages within 10 working days, that person's right to the prize will be deemed to have been waived and the prize will be forfeited. Vodacom reserves the right to then award the prize to the next selected entrant.

15. The claim for the prize will be subject to security and validation, failing which the winner will forfeit the prize and the prize will be awarded to the next selected qualifying entrant.

16. If a winner cannot accept the prize for any reason whatsoever, the prize will be awarded to the next selected qualifying entrant.

17. Vodacom reserves the right to withhold any prize until it is satisfied that the claim by the winner is valid.

18. Winners agree that it is an express condition of the Competition that in order to be eligible to redeem the prize, the winner shall be required to sign the appropriate acknowledgment of receipt of the prize, as well as an indemnity and/or waiver of liability as reflected in these Terms and Conditions.

19. Only entrants who are using SIM cards that have been RICA registered are eligible to win the Competition. Each owner of a SIM card(s) is responsible to comply with South African law by RICA registering his or her SIM card(s).

20. Winners’ names and location may be displayed on the Vodacom competitions page.

21. Vodacom shall request the winners in writing to agree to their image and/or likeness being used and published by Vodacom in connection with the Competition for a period of 12 months after they have been announced as winners. The winners may decline the use of their image and/or likeness by Vodacom.

22. The prize is not transferable or exchangeable and may not be redeemed for cash.

23. The judges’ decision on any aspect of the Competition, including the allocation of the prize, will be final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

24. In the event of a dispute in regard to any aspect of the Competition and/or the Terms and Conditions, Vodacom’s decision will be final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

25. User data collected via the Competition will not be used for any other purpose than for the Competition only.

26. User data collected via the entry for this Competition will be stored for as long as it is legally required to and in accordance with Vodacom’s Privacy Policy. If there is no legal requirement, the collected information will only be stored for as long as it is needed.

27. Employees, directors and agents of Vodacom and all participating stores, their immediate families, life partners, business partners and associates and any person directly involved with the sponsoring, devising, production, management or marketing of this Competition are not eligible to participate in this Competition.

28. The duration of the Competition may be extended or curtailed at the discretion of Vodacom.

29. Vodacom is not liable for any technical failures affecting participation in and/or the prize redemption processes of the Competition.

30. Vodacom shall not be liable for any costs incurred by the winners for entering the Competition or in claiming the prize.

31. Vodacom and its associated companies, agents, contractors and sponsors assume no liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect loss or damage arising from a customer’s participation in the Competition or for any loss or damage, howsoever arising.

32. In addition, neither Vodacom nor its agents shall be responsible for any loss or misdirected entries, including entries that were not received due to any failure of hardware, software, or other computer or technical systems.

33. If Vodacom is required by law to alter or cancel any aspect of the Competition or to terminate it as a result of changes in legislation, or for any reason whatsoever, it will have the right to terminate the Competition being offered, with immediate effect and without notice. In such event, all entrants hereby waive any rights which they may have against Vodacom and its associated companies, agents, contractors and/or sponsors.

34. Vodacom may refuse to award the prize if these Terms and Conditions have not been adhered to or if it detects any irregularities or fraudulent practices. Vodacom is entitled in its entire discretion to reject any participant for any reason and will not be obliged to notify that they are rejected.

35. All information relating to the Competition which is published on any marketing material will form part of these Terms and Conditions. In the event of any conflict between such marketing material and these Terms and Conditions, these Terms and Conditions shall prevail.

36. Tiso Blackstar Group (Pty) Ltd, the publisher of the Herald and HeraldLIVE, is running the Competition on behalf of Vodacom and cannot be held liable for any issues that may arise as a result of entering the Competition.