Twitter has been sent into a complete frenzy over the release of the first trailer of The Lion King‚ which is set for release in July 2019.

Disney released the trailer‚ which gives fans a glimpse into the remake of the timeless animation movie.

The clip which is just over one minute long has gone viral with fans from across the globe flooding Twitter with their favourite Lion King memories.

The remake will be directed by Jon Favreau and the cast includes Beyoncé as Nala‚ our very own John Kani as Rafiki‚ Donald Glover as Simba.

James Earl Jones will return to his role from the 1994 classic as Mufasa.

Here's a look at the teaser: