Business

Eastern Cape sees biggest increases in property prices year on year

27 March 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

The Eastern Cape has remained an idyllic choice for prospective homeowners, resulting in the province experiencing the biggest increase in property prices year on year between 2020 and 2022.

Despite the ongoing drought in some areas, , coastal houses in places like Gqeberha, East London and St Francis Bay are proving to be a popular choice with first-time homeowners and retirees...

