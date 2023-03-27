Confident Proteas amped for Wanderers decider

Proteas opener Reeza Hendricks said there was always the belief in the camp they could chase down West Indies’ imposing target on Sunday and that the team would take that confidence into the deciding T20 in Johannesburg on Tuesday (6pm).
The Wanderers’ surface will have a tough act to follow after SuperSport Park proved to be a gift that just kept on giving and giving.
The Proteas played fearlessly in Centurion, led by left-hander Quinton de Kock’s blistering 44-ball century, a first for him in T20 international cricket, as the hosts chased down a record 259 to claim a thrilling six-wicket victory with more than an over to spare.
In another first, Johnson Charles, aided by 51 runs from Kyle Mayers and 41 from low-order batter Romario Shepherd, smashed a century off just 39 deliveries and struck 10 fours and 11 sixes in a whirlwind knock that was without mercy.
De Kock replied in the only way he knew how, which was to play attacking cricket, tormenting the Caribbean side’s bowlers from ball one to eventually club 17 boundaries.
At the other end, it was Hendricks who played the perfect foil to the left-hander’s assault reaching 68 off 28 including 11 boundaries and two maximums.
It was the kind of positive batting new coach Rob Walter spoke about in his prematch interview and something that left SA cricket fans overcome with appreciation and delight.
Hendricks said discussions in the dressing room always kept them believing in their abilities to achieve the huge feat, which they did with seven balls to spare, despite some light rain in the highveld air.
“I don’t think everything has sunk in yet and it was unbelievable to be a part of that power play and partnership, we will obviously reflect.
"But it was unbelievable to be a part of having Quinton at the other end playing the way he did and I could just play second fiddle.
“As we walked off the field during the changeover, KG [Kagiso Rabada] said they were 10 runs short so that probably relates to Jacques Kallis’ comments [from the 438 game in 2006].
“I would suggest our performance was equivalent to the 438 game and to be part of it was quite brilliant.
“In the changerooms, we were always quietly confident that this was a good wicket, so we never doubted ourselves at any stage.
"We believed that we had the batters in the team to go out there and chase down that score,” he said.
On a day where 517 runs were scored by both batting units, and more elegance in the stroke play as opposed to going all out from the first delivery, Hendricks believed that despite the fast-paced nature of the format, it still allowed for good cricket to be played.
“T20 allows for normal cricket shots, normal stroke play, and [batters] don’t need to go out there and swing from the hip, it still allows for good cricket [to be played].
“Everyone who contributed played good cricket shots, it wasn’t a case of slogging, there was obviously the odd occasion, but generally it was it was just playing good cricket shots and getting value for your shots at this venue.”
The Proteas will have arrived at the Wanderers with a skip in their step on Monday and with the series on the line will be looking to hit the rinse and repeat button on Tuesday.
HeraldLIVE
Confident Proteas amped for Wanderers decider
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Proteas opener Reeza Hendricks said there was always the belief in the camp they could chase down West Indies’ imposing target on Sunday and that the team would take that confidence into the deciding T20 in Johannesburg on Tuesday (6pm).
The Wanderers’ surface will have a tough act to follow after SuperSport Park proved to be a gift that just kept on giving and giving.
The Proteas played fearlessly in Centurion, led by left-hander Quinton de Kock’s blistering 44-ball century, a first for him in T20 international cricket, as the hosts chased down a record 259 to claim a thrilling six-wicket victory with more than an over to spare.
In another first, Johnson Charles, aided by 51 runs from Kyle Mayers and 41 from low-order batter Romario Shepherd, smashed a century off just 39 deliveries and struck 10 fours and 11 sixes in a whirlwind knock that was without mercy.
De Kock replied in the only way he knew how, which was to play attacking cricket, tormenting the Caribbean side’s bowlers from ball one to eventually club 17 boundaries.
At the other end, it was Hendricks who played the perfect foil to the left-hander’s assault reaching 68 off 28 including 11 boundaries and two maximums.
It was the kind of positive batting new coach Rob Walter spoke about in his prematch interview and something that left SA cricket fans overcome with appreciation and delight.
Hendricks said discussions in the dressing room always kept them believing in their abilities to achieve the huge feat, which they did with seven balls to spare, despite some light rain in the highveld air.
“I don’t think everything has sunk in yet and it was unbelievable to be a part of that power play and partnership, we will obviously reflect.
"But it was unbelievable to be a part of having Quinton at the other end playing the way he did and I could just play second fiddle.
“As we walked off the field during the changeover, KG [Kagiso Rabada] said they were 10 runs short so that probably relates to Jacques Kallis’ comments [from the 438 game in 2006].
“I would suggest our performance was equivalent to the 438 game and to be part of it was quite brilliant.
“In the changerooms, we were always quietly confident that this was a good wicket, so we never doubted ourselves at any stage.
"We believed that we had the batters in the team to go out there and chase down that score,” he said.
On a day where 517 runs were scored by both batting units, and more elegance in the stroke play as opposed to going all out from the first delivery, Hendricks believed that despite the fast-paced nature of the format, it still allowed for good cricket to be played.
“T20 allows for normal cricket shots, normal stroke play, and [batters] don’t need to go out there and swing from the hip, it still allows for good cricket [to be played].
“Everyone who contributed played good cricket shots, it wasn’t a case of slogging, there was obviously the odd occasion, but generally it was it was just playing good cricket shots and getting value for your shots at this venue.”
The Proteas will have arrived at the Wanderers with a skip in their step on Monday and with the series on the line will be looking to hit the rinse and repeat button on Tuesday.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer