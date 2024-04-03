Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel celebrates third anniversary

Despite launching at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel has emerged as a beacon of hospitality excellence, welcoming international delegates, royal dignitaries and celebrities through its doors.
The hotel celebrated a special milestone recently, marking three years since its opening.
A subsidiary of the Coega Development Corporation, the Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel has been nominated for the Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism Awards in the accommodation category. The awards take place later this year.
Hotel general manager Sisonke Mapuma said the milestone was a testament to Bluewater Bay Sunrise’s commitment to delivering excellent service.
“As we celebrate three years of unparalleled hospitality, we remain deeply grateful for the continued support of our patrons and the dedication of our exceptional team,” she said.
“This milestone is a testament to our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences, and we look forward to continuing to exceed expectations in the years to come.
“As we continue our journey as a premier facility, we remain committed to exceeding the expectations of our guests, delivering exceptional experiences and welcoming new guests from near and far,” Mapuma said.
Guest relations team leader Akhona Halana said the hotel’s ethos was to provide unparalleled service, warmly welcoming every guest and exceeding their expectations.
Since opening, it has hosted royal dignitaries from the Maharlika kingdom in the Philippines.
“With each passing year, our aim remains setting higher hospitality standards and crafting unforgettable memories for our cherished patrons,” Halana said.
Coega Development Corporation communications and stakeholder relations manager Andile April congratulated the hotel and its staff on reaching the milestone.
“The commitment to excellence and dedication to providing a world-class experience for your guests is truly commendable.
“We wish you continued success and look forward to many more years of collaboration and growth. Congratulations on this impressive achievement,” April said.
HeraldLIVE
Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel celebrates third anniversary
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Despite launching at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel has emerged as a beacon of hospitality excellence, welcoming international delegates, royal dignitaries and celebrities through its doors.
The hotel celebrated a special milestone recently, marking three years since its opening.
A subsidiary of the Coega Development Corporation, the Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel has been nominated for the Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism Awards in the accommodation category. The awards take place later this year.
Hotel general manager Sisonke Mapuma said the milestone was a testament to Bluewater Bay Sunrise’s commitment to delivering excellent service.
“As we celebrate three years of unparalleled hospitality, we remain deeply grateful for the continued support of our patrons and the dedication of our exceptional team,” she said.
“This milestone is a testament to our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences, and we look forward to continuing to exceed expectations in the years to come.
“As we continue our journey as a premier facility, we remain committed to exceeding the expectations of our guests, delivering exceptional experiences and welcoming new guests from near and far,” Mapuma said.
Guest relations team leader Akhona Halana said the hotel’s ethos was to provide unparalleled service, warmly welcoming every guest and exceeding their expectations.
Since opening, it has hosted royal dignitaries from the Maharlika kingdom in the Philippines.
“With each passing year, our aim remains setting higher hospitality standards and crafting unforgettable memories for our cherished patrons,” Halana said.
Coega Development Corporation communications and stakeholder relations manager Andile April congratulated the hotel and its staff on reaching the milestone.
“The commitment to excellence and dedication to providing a world-class experience for your guests is truly commendable.
“We wish you continued success and look forward to many more years of collaboration and growth. Congratulations on this impressive achievement,” April said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business