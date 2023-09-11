New cashless Standard Bank branch now open at Boardwalk Mall

Banking services are only as good as they are accessible and available where customers live, work and play.

That’s why Standard Bank is delighted to announce the opening of its newest branch at Nelson Mandela Bay’s Boardwalk Mall, located in Summerstrand, Gqeberha.

The all-new cashless branch opened on August 25, and offers customers a wide range of banking services, complementing the experience of one of the Eastern Cape’s premier shopping destinations.

“Following the closure of our branches in Summerstrand and Stanley Street, we have been inundated with calls from our loyal customers about re-establishing our presence and expanding our branch footprint into the Nelson Mandela Bay area,” says Unathi Maqalekane, provincial head of personal and private banking at Standard Bank Eastern Cape.

“The branch at Boardwalk Mall represents our commitment to honouring those [customer requests] and offering a premium retail banking experience that is unmatched.”