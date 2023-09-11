New cashless Standard Bank branch now open at Boardwalk Mall
The state-of-the-art branch offers customers a wide range of services and a premium retail banking experience
Banking services are only as good as they are accessible and available where customers live, work and play.
That’s why Standard Bank is delighted to announce the opening of its newest branch at Nelson Mandela Bay’s Boardwalk Mall, located in Summerstrand, Gqeberha.
The all-new cashless branch opened on August 25, and offers customers a wide range of banking services, complementing the experience of one of the Eastern Cape’s premier shopping destinations.
“Following the closure of our branches in Summerstrand and Stanley Street, we have been inundated with calls from our loyal customers about re-establishing our presence and expanding our branch footprint into the Nelson Mandela Bay area,” says Unathi Maqalekane, provincial head of personal and private banking at Standard Bank Eastern Cape.
“The branch at Boardwalk Mall represents our commitment to honouring those [customer requests] and offering a premium retail banking experience that is unmatched.”
The branch at Boardwalk Mall represents our commitment to offering a premium retail banking experience that is unmatchedUnathi Maqalekane, provincial head of personal and private banking at Standard Bank Eastern Cape
While Standard Bank continues to invest in expanding its physical footprint, says Maqalekane, the bank also invites its valuable customers to explore its wide range of digital platforms that allow them to do their banking at any time, no matter where they are or live.
In 2022, Standard Bank Group reported that 99% of its transaction volumes were cashless, the result of a tech-savvy local population and a trend towards digital banking. As such, the new Boardwalk Mall branch is a cashless one.
Customers can visit the branch to sign up for transactional accounts such as MyMo (aimed at the youth/student segment), MyMo Plus, MyMo BIZ and private banking propositions. They can also apply for personal loans, vehicle and asset finance and home loans, explore various saving and investment products ranging from fixed deposits, Money Market, Pure Save and many more.
The opening of Boardwalk Mall branch comes less than a year after the grand opening of the shopping centre itself.
A major development by Flanagan & Gerard Group and Emfuleni Resorts, the mall covers 24,000m² and is home to more than 90 stores. It has more than 1,000 public parking bays, reserved parking for shoppers with special needs, and a dedicated taxi drop-off and pickup area.
“During these tough, economic times, South Africans deserve a banking partner that not only offers the banking products and services they need, but that also reflects and responds to the trends and lived experiences of the day,” says Ian du Plessis, Standard Bank's coverage head for Nelson Mandela Bay.
“We look forward to welcoming customers to our new branch and offering the quality of service that makes Standard Bank one of SA’s leading financial service providers.”
The Standard Bank Boardwalk Mall branch is located at shop 19, entrance 4. Its operating hours are:
- Monday to Friday: 9am to 4pm
- Saturday: 8.30am to 12pm
- First and last day of every month: 8.30am to 4pm
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.