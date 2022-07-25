×

Business

LEARNING CURVE | Filling the world with more active, mobile people

To this end, fitness instructor offers Pilates for adults and core strengthening for children

By Catherine Richards - 25 July 2022

Gqeberha resident Samantha Pappas, 40, is passionate about getting people of all ages moving again.

The former schoolteacher now  runs COREjnr at numerous schools in Nelson Mandela Bay and over the last few years has added Pilates classes to her business...

