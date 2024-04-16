Bay entrepreneur unlocks potential of Bitcoin
ChainEX business now allows users to pay for goods and services from crypto wallet
A Nelson Mandela Bay entrepreneur has done it again, this time by unlocking the full potential of Bitcoin by enabling residents to use it for purchasing goods and services.
Henco Vorstman, 28, said his business ChainEX now allowed users to pay for goods and services such as haircuts, meals, groceries and car washes using Bitcoin...
