Replicating the success of last year, Volkswagen Group Africa received top honours for the all-round best Original Equipment Manufacturer at the annual SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association (SAMBRA) and Lightstone awards.
The award ceremony took place in Johannesburg on April 18 at Bryanston Country Club honouring top vehicle insurers, OEMs and automotive refinishing brands, for excellence in service.
VW Group Africa were followed by Ford Motor Company SA winning silver and BMW Mini SA winning bronze.
R-M earned the best Paint Brand followed by Sikkens and then a joint bronze for Glasurit and PPG Coatings.
Absa scooped top honours, for the second consecutive year, for the Insurer of the Year award followed by AIG with a silver award and Bryte Insurance and Outsurance walking away with a joint bronze award
SAMBRA national chair Charles Canning said this year the awards followed new methodology.
“The criteria and questions for the 2023 survey encourages a much broader response from our motor body repair sector and really hones in on the top five suppliers they do the most business with.
“We believe this is a truer reflection of what is happening on the ground and were excited to see the results again this year,” Canning said.
The annual SAMBRA Survey, was inaugurated in 2011 and each year since has monitored the business relationship between the insurance and motor body repair industry.
The survey targets the eligible 654 SAMBRA members nationwide to rate the insurers, OEMs and refinishing partners.
SAMBRA, an association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation, represents the majority of motor body repairers in the country.
HeraldLIVE
VW Africa wins top award for second year
Image: Supplied
