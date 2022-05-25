Let the experts take care of your health and wealth needs

The global financial crisis, Trump, Putin, Covid-19, Eskom, inflation and crime are some of the headlines which can cause a media frenzy.

In addition, discussions around vaccine mandates, the wearing of masks or using less electricity are not just tiresome but potentially more dangerous regarding the precedents they may set. Add to this the day-to-day concerns of life and health such as cancer, strokes, accidents, death and disability, and it can all become overwhelming.

Making heads or tails of this endless list of concerns can be challenging but the experts at Edge Financial Services can help you through it.

Edge Wealth & Edge Asset Management takes care of personal and corporate clients' investment portfolios. It’s not rocket science, just hard work and the use of set financial needs analysis to ensure your health and wealth needs are taken care of. Once you separate the “surround-sound”, which is generally created by fear, we all have similar needs such as providing for:

Children and their future education;

Retirement;

Pension and group risk;

Death, wills and taxes; and

Health and illness.

Dedicated certified financial planners, and wealth and health managers, led by Ed Gutsche, Taryn Gutsche, Deborah Castagne and Tanya Koertzen, follow set processes to ensure each client is provided with a unique health, risk and financial plan.

Each plan lays out specific needs, goals and time frames, enabling each client to be aware of their goals/risks and to manage them with the Edge Wealth team. Critically, each client is not just serviced by a dedicated adviser but by their claims and service team — all as a value-add to the clients. The Edge portal provides access and information to all clients at all times.