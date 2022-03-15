Here’s what share market trends to expect in 2022

This year, we can expect volatility in share market trends and more investments in emerging markets, commodities, value stocks and gold, says Edge Financial Services.

Last year, there were good returns globally, with only a handful of players responsible for the impressive gains.

Twenty-five stocks make up 40% of the S&P 500 weighting, which is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 500 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the US. Any movements in their share price therefore has a significant impact on funds invested into global portfolios.

Last year wasn’t without significant headwinds. China had regulatory crackdowns which affected tech giants such as Alibaba and Tencent.

There were global supply chain bottlenecks and energy and labour shortages which created significant disruption in the market. Towards the end of 2021, markets responded to the US Federal Reserve’s threat of tapering.

Locally, the JSE performed well, but this was mainly on the back of strong commodity prices. SA Inc continues to struggle with high unemployment, poor education, low vaccine rollout and a lack of consistent energy supply.

The bubble burst in January 2022 due to an overvaluation of US stocks by as much as 40%. The worst was assumed to be over when the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York dropped by 16% year-to-date on the back of US inflation, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is hurting global markets.

This has prompted the sell-off of growth stocks, such as big tech, into the more boring, yet favourable value stocks, such as consumer staples, which tend to do better in times of inflation.