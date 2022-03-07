Invest offshore to maximise your diversified portfolio

With all the issues SA faces, investing offshore has become a hot topic. The recent budget speech again highlighted some of these issues, including baling out mismanaged SOEs, and a bloated public sector wage bill, among other things. It raises the question: where do we invest our hard-earned money, if not in SA?

Why invest offshore?

A diversified investment portfolio should have an offshore component. This allows for access to different companies, economies and jurisdictions. While retirement funds are capped at a newly announced 35% offshore allocation (40% including Africa), products such as TFSAs, living annuities, investment portfolios, endowments and offshore products offer ample opportunity for offshore exposure.

There are two methods mainly used to invest offshore:

Direct offshore investing involves investors externalising their rands, by converting to a different currency — mainly USD, GBP or EUR — and investing in a product in their name, in a jurisdiction other than SA. This means one's money physically leaves SA. Each individual has an annual single discretionary allowance (SDA) of R1m and a foreign investment allowance (FIA) of R10m. Tax clearance is not required in respect of the R1m SDA, but a tax clearance certificate is required for the R10m FIA.