Employment challenge to Nelson Mandela Bay companies

MBDA leads the way by taking on 10 interns to improve their skills and chances of landing jobs

By Zamandulo Malonde -

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) has challenged companies to take on students and graduates in the metro to help reduce high levels of unemployment.



The agency and the Siyaya Skills Institute (SSI) have joined forces to equip students and graduates with skills needed to improve their chances of employment...