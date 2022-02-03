Conservation groups to fight lifting of moratorium on offshore bunkering

Shock and despair greet plan to open up ‘risky’ industry to new applicants

By Guy Rogers -

Marine conservationists have reacted with anger and disbelief to the announcement by the SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) that it is set to lift the moratorium on new offshore bunkering licences for Algoa Bay and have vowed to fight the declaration.



The authority said in a media release on Monday that following the completion of a Holding Capacity and Risk Assessment Study the moratorium would be lifted in April and bunkering operators could start sending in their applications immediately...