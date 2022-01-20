How to maximise the value of your company’s business intelligence

Many companies’ business intelligence (BI) departments produce volumes and volumes of information and reports, but when you look at the value that comes from those resources, do they lead to better business decisions?

If the answer is no, says Sam February, director of the Graduate School of Business at Nelson Mandela University, you almost nullify the existence of these departments.

So, how can enterprises get the most value out of their BI departments? This is an important question, as not only can the strategic use of BI provide a competitive advantage, but the technologies and skills used to create it can be costly.

It’s also one that February set out to answer in his new study, “A Business Intelligence Effectiveness Model: Enhancing organisations’ decision-making capability”, which was co-authored by professor Hanlie Smuts from the University of Pretoria.

It proposes a BI effectiveness model to improve an organisation’s decision-making support. This model is made up of three interrelated factors: strategy, the availability and usability of the information generated, and the utilisation of this information.

February says that a BI department’s strategy should be geared towards providing the right information to the right person at the right time and in the right format.