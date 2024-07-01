VW Group Africa strengthens ties with Egypt with new agreement
Volkswagen Group Africa is continuing to make inroads into the continent after expanding its influence in Egypt through the establishment of a recently signed agreement.
Building on the progress and mutual understanding achieved under the prior agreement signed in November 2023 — to develop a feasibility study on a shared automotive painting facility within the East Port Said Industrial Zone in the East Port Said Automotive Zone (EPAZ) in Cairo — Volkswagen Group Africa and the government of Egypt have signed a new agreement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.