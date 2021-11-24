Transformational leadership is essential to talent retention: Study

After surveying 700 respondents representing various employment sectors in SA, NMU researchers found that many employees’ work experiences fell short of their expectations.

This suggests that while organisations may have talent retention strategies in place, they are not aligning their actions with these strategies. The negative implication of this is that staff turnover is likely to increase.

Another finding was a strong positive correlation between certain leadership behaviours and talent retention.

Transformational leaders bring talent to life

Researchers found that employees were less likely to be enticed away by other organisations if they had transformational leaders whose behaviours helped to create a positive psychosocial work environment.

Such behaviours included:

Providing employees with a sense of belonging, respect, empowerment and engagement;

Providing support for employees’ personal growth and development; and

Granting employees flexibility and freedom in executing their duties.

This points to the need for leaders to connect with employees at the human interface. This is particularly important in a technology-driven world, and more so at a time when the workplace has experienced, and will continue to experience, a move to remote work.

Way forward for an engaged talent pool

Organisations should implement strategies to build leaders who behave in a manner that effectively drives high performance in an ever-changing environment.

For human resource managers and practitioners, this could mean introducing appropriate tools to enable leaders to assess their behaviours to determine whether they are in line with those that promote talent retention.